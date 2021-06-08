Martha Jean Watson, 73, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown. Mrs. Watson was born on August 28, 1947, In Eufaula, Alabama to her parents, James Nick Roberts Jr. and Fannie Mae Watkins. She had lived in Liberty and was a homemaker.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Those left to cherish her memory are, husband Erwin Watson of Moss Hill; son, Joshua McCreight, and wife Holly of Barbers Hill, TX; daughters, Gwen Hart and husband Ronnie of New Caney, Lynn Grimsley and husband Joe of Tarkington, and Tanya Bott and husband Bubba of Moss Hill, TX; grandchildren, Chelsea Curry and husband Chris, Chance Hart, Tyler Bott, Frankie Bott, and wife Cylie, Marci Posey and husband Michael, Kayla Shelton, Justin Berryhill, and wife Preslei, Chandler Berryhill, Jett McCreight, and Sawyer McCreight; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving friends.



A service of remembrance will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Open House Ministries with Reverend Donald Scott, Reverend Jerry Scott, and Britanie Fields officiating.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Jean Watson please visit our Tribute Store.

