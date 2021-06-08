Ernest “Buddy” Ruby, age 85 of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born February 3, 1936 in Grapeland, Texas to parents Alvie and Annie Mae Ruby who preceded him in death along with his son, Michael Ruby; sister, Mary Lou Vickery; and half brother, Troyce Ruby.

Buddy was a graduate of Shepherd High School class of 1953 where he was Valedictorian. He was a charter member of the Main Street Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Sue Ruby; daughters, Becky Carroll and husband Eddie, Belinda Skoog and husband Chris; daughter-in-law, Stephenie Ruby; grandchildren, Lindsey Kimble and husband Chris, Stephanie Patke and husband Ronnie, Timary Beaudry and husband Nick, Braden Ruby and wife Meghan, Emily Ruby, Olivia Ruby, Bennett Ruby, Hannah Beltran and husband Sebastian, Hayden Skoog and Hunter Skoog; great-grandchildren, Carter Kimble, Mason Maloney, Caroline Maloney, Everley Zamora, Kate Beaudry and Dylan Ruby; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

