Liberty County marriage licenses for May 2021

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of May 2021:

Teresa Alejandra Flores and Jose Louis Villegas

Stephen Robert Plant and Sheila Renee Dumbeck

Eric Sun Hwangbo and Jessica Danyela Hernandez

Clyde Mitchell Votaw II and Shree Daisy Miles

Matthew Ryan Aiston and Madison Nicole Deyton

Reinhard Rivers and Mary Darlene Rivers

Shelby Dane Lloyd and Christina Rose Sturm

Shanna Ann Scott and Matthew Tyler Foster

Weston Edward Seibert and Elicia Marie Corrales-Gonzales

Kade Andrew Alford and Baylee Machelle Lanier

Abraham Ramirez Gonzalez Jr. and Karen Pena

Oscar Mauricio Garay and Iris Del Carmen Requeno

River Gage Dunbar and Brooklynn Cha’Line Brown

Brody Vaughn Peachee and Kelsie Brooke Billingsley

Thomas Wesley Brockner and Kristin Elizabeth Heath

Carl Keith Watkins Jr. and Brittany Nichol Brewer

Rodolfo Jimenez Martinez and Ariana Bravo

Mario Serapio Rojas and Margarita Munoz Carrion

Nicolus Taylor Nelson and Kristina Angelia King

Randall Trey Dettling and Dora Siobhan Tyler

Juan Antonio Umana Quintanilla and Maria Reyes Escobar

Zachary Bedford Inman Jones and Cassandra Elizabeth Chandler

Tami Lynn Yamawaki and Jacob Warren Pike

Alex Brooks Swift and Tawana Michelle Stelly

Shannon Kay Green and Justin Thomas Lawrence

Harry Bruce Hatch and Missy Louise Oakes

Balmore Torres Guardado and Ruth Aracely Navarro Cruz

Juan Antonio Maravilla Martinez and Breana Alejandra Flores

Rodney Lynn Foster and Toni Cristina Land

Aimee Elizabeth Massie and Abdul Waheed

Heather Renee Urias and Richard Xavier Guerrero Sr.

Clayton Allen Hanks and Taylor Ray Koehn

Heith Riley Whitton and Gabriella Hope Williams

Colton Lee Sonnenberg and Cherish Lee Obannon

Craig Lee Ofarrell Jr. and Tiffani Amber Lomas

Milton Walter Sowa and Tatiana Ivanova Bredli

Jack Wade Wiggins and Leah Marie Humber

Fredrick Scott Kalas and Belinda Rees Beatley

Felix Ray Vale Sr. and Eugenia Reyna Toon

Ivan T. Watts and Asilee Prescott

Joshua Raymond Whitlock and Destiny Eve Cameron

Todd Edwin Snelling and Yvette Marshell Goza

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

