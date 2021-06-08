Liberty County marriage licenses for May 2021

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of May 2021:
- Teresa Alejandra Flores and Jose Louis Villegas
- Stephen Robert Plant and Sheila Renee Dumbeck
- Eric Sun Hwangbo and Jessica Danyela Hernandez
- Clyde Mitchell Votaw II and Shree Daisy Miles
- Matthew Ryan Aiston and Madison Nicole Deyton
- Reinhard Rivers and Mary Darlene Rivers
- Shelby Dane Lloyd and Christina Rose Sturm
- Shanna Ann Scott and Matthew Tyler Foster
- Weston Edward Seibert and Elicia Marie Corrales-Gonzales
- Kade Andrew Alford and Baylee Machelle Lanier
- Abraham Ramirez Gonzalez Jr. and Karen Pena
- Oscar Mauricio Garay and Iris Del Carmen Requeno
- River Gage Dunbar and Brooklynn Cha’Line Brown
- Brody Vaughn Peachee and Kelsie Brooke Billingsley
- Thomas Wesley Brockner and Kristin Elizabeth Heath
- Carl Keith Watkins Jr. and Brittany Nichol Brewer
- Rodolfo Jimenez Martinez and Ariana Bravo
- Mario Serapio Rojas and Margarita Munoz Carrion
- Nicolus Taylor Nelson and Kristina Angelia King
- Randall Trey Dettling and Dora Siobhan Tyler
- Juan Antonio Umana Quintanilla and Maria Reyes Escobar
- Zachary Bedford Inman Jones and Cassandra Elizabeth Chandler
- Tami Lynn Yamawaki and Jacob Warren Pike
- Alex Brooks Swift and Tawana Michelle Stelly
- Shannon Kay Green and Justin Thomas Lawrence
- Harry Bruce Hatch and Missy Louise Oakes
- Balmore Torres Guardado and Ruth Aracely Navarro Cruz
- Juan Antonio Maravilla Martinez and Breana Alejandra Flores
- Rodney Lynn Foster and Toni Cristina Land
- Aimee Elizabeth Massie and Abdul Waheed
- Heather Renee Urias and Richard Xavier Guerrero Sr.
- Clayton Allen Hanks and Taylor Ray Koehn
- Heith Riley Whitton and Gabriella Hope Williams
- Colton Lee Sonnenberg and Cherish Lee Obannon
- Craig Lee Ofarrell Jr. and Tiffani Amber Lomas
- Milton Walter Sowa and Tatiana Ivanova Bredli
- Jack Wade Wiggins and Leah Marie Humber
- Fredrick Scott Kalas and Belinda Rees Beatley
- Felix Ray Vale Sr. and Eugenia Reyna Toon
- Ivan T. Watts and Asilee Prescott
- Joshua Raymond Whitlock and Destiny Eve Cameron
- Todd Edwin Snelling and Yvette Marshell Goza