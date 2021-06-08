Liberty County marriage licenses for May 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of May 2021:

  • Teresa Alejandra Flores and Jose Louis Villegas
  • Stephen Robert Plant and Sheila Renee Dumbeck
  • Eric Sun Hwangbo and Jessica Danyela Hernandez
  • Clyde Mitchell Votaw II and Shree Daisy Miles
  • Matthew Ryan Aiston and Madison Nicole Deyton
  • Reinhard Rivers and Mary Darlene Rivers
  • Shelby Dane Lloyd and Christina Rose Sturm
  • Shanna Ann Scott and Matthew Tyler Foster
  • Weston Edward Seibert and Elicia Marie Corrales-Gonzales
  • Kade Andrew Alford and Baylee Machelle Lanier

  • Abraham Ramirez Gonzalez Jr. and Karen Pena
  • Oscar Mauricio Garay and Iris Del Carmen Requeno
  • River Gage Dunbar and Brooklynn Cha’Line Brown
  • Brody Vaughn Peachee and Kelsie Brooke Billingsley
  • Thomas Wesley Brockner and Kristin Elizabeth Heath
  • Carl Keith Watkins Jr. and Brittany Nichol Brewer
  • Rodolfo Jimenez Martinez and Ariana Bravo
  • Mario Serapio Rojas and Margarita Munoz Carrion
  • Nicolus Taylor Nelson and Kristina Angelia King
  • Randall Trey Dettling and Dora Siobhan Tyler

  • Juan Antonio Umana Quintanilla and Maria Reyes Escobar
  • Zachary Bedford Inman Jones and Cassandra Elizabeth Chandler
  • Tami Lynn Yamawaki and Jacob Warren Pike
  • Alex Brooks Swift and Tawana Michelle Stelly
  • Shannon Kay Green and Justin Thomas Lawrence
  • Harry Bruce Hatch and Missy Louise Oakes
  • Balmore Torres Guardado and Ruth Aracely Navarro Cruz
  • Juan Antonio Maravilla Martinez and Breana Alejandra Flores
  • Rodney Lynn Foster and Toni Cristina Land
  • Aimee Elizabeth Massie and Abdul Waheed

  • Heather Renee Urias and Richard Xavier Guerrero Sr.
  • Clayton Allen Hanks and Taylor Ray Koehn
  • Heith Riley Whitton and Gabriella Hope Williams
  • Colton Lee Sonnenberg and Cherish Lee Obannon
  • Craig Lee Ofarrell Jr. and Tiffani Amber Lomas
  • Milton Walter Sowa and Tatiana Ivanova Bredli
  • Jack Wade Wiggins and Leah Marie Humber
  • Fredrick Scott Kalas and Belinda Rees Beatley
  • Felix Ray Vale Sr. and Eugenia Reyna Toon
  • Ivan T. Watts and Asilee Prescott
  • Joshua Raymond Whitlock and Destiny Eve Cameron
  • Todd Edwin Snelling and Yvette Marshell Goza

