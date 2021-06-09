Ann Hayes, 95, formally of Anahuac, Texas, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, in Weatherford, Texas. Ann was a devoted homemaker that enjoyed living a simple life with her husband, Jack. She loved gardening and growing flowers.

Ann was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Anahuac, where she attended regularly until she moved to Weatherford, to be closer to her family. She was also a member of The Eastern Star in Anahuac.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jack Hayes. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Snow, and husband Joe Ray of Santo; twin grandsons, Chandler and Brady Snow of Weatherford; granddaughter, Janna Snow Willingham and husband Paul of Litchfield Park, Arizona; five great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Gracey, and Bradyn Snow, Macyn and Luke Willingham.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm, Saturday June 5, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home in Anahuac with a graveside immediately following at Anahuac Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Santo 135 W Palo Pinto St, Santo, TX 76472, http://www.fbcsanto.com or to First United Methodist Church Anahuac 204 Trinity St, Anahuac, TX 77514, http://www.fumcanahuac.org.

