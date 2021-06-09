Dustin Lynard Smith, 42, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on November 29, 1978, in McKenzie, Tennessee, the son of Leonard Dean Smith, Jr. and Patricia Claudette Chapman Wheeler. Dustin attended Dayton High School in Dayton, Texas. After high school, he worked for several years in security for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Dustin was a loving son, father, brother, and friend to many. He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed gathering and spending time with his family and friends. Dustin was a people person; he was kind, with a childlike quality, and had a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Dustin pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for cooking, fishing and reading. He was an avid history buff from reading anything history. Dustin was very intelligent and even began reading the encyclopedia at the age of eight.

Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Patricia Wheeler and husband Roy of Rockport, Texas; his father Leonard Smith, Jr. and wife Carol of Tennessee; his children Eathen Smith, Eaen Smith, Alexis Smith, Christian Smith, and Noah Smith; his girlfriend Jennifer Gallion of Dayton, Texas; his brother Shannon Wheeler and wife Gabriela of Dayton, Texas; his aunts Jennifer Chafin and Amy Jackson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Dustin’s wish to be cremated and for his family to celebrate his life at a later date.

To send flowers to Dustin’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

