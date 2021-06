The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2021:

Hall, Raymond Charles – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Simon, Terrance Lee – Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear

Sanchez, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Davenport, Crystal Faith – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of Marijuana

Davis, Sherry Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Owens, Genella – Possession of a Controlled Substance

