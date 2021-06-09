Lone Star College recognized as having largest Hispanic population in the nation

Lone Star College has been named as the #1 two-year college in the nation for having the largest number of undergraduate Hispanic students by Hispanic Outlook on Education.

“Lone Star College is proud to welcome all students looking to enhance their education,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to seeing students return to campus this fall.”

Hispanic Outlook on Education noted that LSC welcomed more than 39,000 Hispanic students in fall of 2018 and spring of 2019, representing 36 percent percent of the total LSC student population. The rankings were determined by the national Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, a method of surveys conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Lone Star College faculty and staff have done an extraordinary job this past year helping our students continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Head. “I thank them for their efforts and look forward to a brighter future.”

LSC was also recognized by Hispanic Outlook on Education for being second in the nation in awarding associate degrees to Hispanics. More than 2,800 degrees were conferred, representing 36 percent of the total number of degrees LSC awarded in 2019.

The monthly publication, which provides education news while maintaining a unique Hispanic perspective, publishes this ranking each year. Data used in the ranking was the latest available.

Lone Star College is expanding face-to-face classes while continuing to provide hybrid and online courses to meet student needs this fall. Learn more at LoneStar.edu.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, eight centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

