Dorothy Lee Dempsey, age 87, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born January 26, 1934 in DeQuincy, Louisiana to parents Gilbert and Violet Smith who preceded her in death along with her husband, Ronald Dempsey; son, Rev. Danny Dempsey; brother, Doye Smith; and brothers-in-law, Robert Holliman and Duchene Courtney.

Survivors include her sons, David Dempsey and wife Janice, Dale Dempsey and wife Delia, and Darell Dempsey; daughters, Darla McAdams, Darlene Payton, Diane Cradall and husband Chad; daughter-in-law, Linda Parmer and husband Skip; sisters, Donna Holliman and Dollie Courtney; sister-in-law, Eva Smith; grandchildren, Joni Pattison, Amanda Abate, Ruth Thompson, Naomi Nelson, Jelina Gray, Justin Dempsey, Nathan Payton, Holly Payton, Chassé Crandall, Emily Crandall, Avery Crandall and Caleb Dempsey; along with 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at CTC: Church That Cares, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at CTC: Church That Cares, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will be held at Bivens Cemetery, Merryville, Louisiana.

