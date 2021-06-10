Jose Canchola Robles, Jr., 83 of Dayton passed away on June 2, 2021, at home in Dayton. Jose was born May 5, 1938, in Bloomington, Texas to parents, Jose Robles, Sr. and Aurora Canchola Robles.

Jose had been a resident of Dayton for the past 24 years after moving from Houston. He retired after working many years for different companies as a concrete finisher. Jose enjoyed fishing and playing a guitar.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents, his son, John Robles, his brother, Matthew Robles, and his sisters, Felice, Lillie, Stella, and Julia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Wilkinson Robles; his children, Stacey Cortez and Ronnie, Juanita Harvey and Alan, Jessica Ramos and Luis, III, Vanessa Hale, Terry Hale and Brianna, Kayson Robles, Koltyn Robles, Anastasia Flora and Dennis, Sonya Robles, Shannon Robles, Joey Robles, Joe Robles, III and Raushan and Phillip Robles; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Ramirez and husband Lee, Aurora Karl, and Sophia Mejia and husband Gino; brothers, Danny Robles and wife Terri and David Robles and wife Estolia; also numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

