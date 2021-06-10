Mark Eugene Williams, 58, of Lone Grove, Oklahoma, and most recently of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his daughters residence after a long and courageous battle of multiple illnesses. He was born on September 22, 1962 in Cushing, Oklahoma to parents James Sherman Williams, Sr. and Adeline Patricia Lee Crandall Myers Williams.

For most of his career, Mark worked in the oil and gas industry. He had just changed careers and started with Tes services and Home Solar of Liberty, Texas. He had a very strong work ethic and worked almost every day, often times out of town. He had a playful personality and enjoyed playing jokes and pranks on family and friends. This included giving everyone a nickname. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, woodworking and watching the TV shows House and Wrestling. Mark had a big heart and he will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister Terri Lee Theriot and adopted daughter Roberta Moore. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of thirty years Sharon Lee Williams; daughter Angela Lynn Tatom and husband Brian; daughter Heather Ann Van Tassell and husband John; son Michael Wayne Roberts; daughter Samantha Dawn Harney and husband Taylor; daughter Brittney Diane Williams; brother James Sherman Williams, Jr. and wife Diane; brother John Earl Williams and wife Gina; brother-in-law Rusty Theriot and numerous other loving family members and friends.

