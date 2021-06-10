Debra Susan Pantalion, 62, of Hardin, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. She was born March 13, 1959 in Lufkin, TX to WZ Hutson and Reba Jean Moore. She lived in the Hardin area for most of her life and loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren where she was affectionately known as Nana.



Surrounded by family, our grandma was always the peace maker.

Our grandmother’s life was full of loving deeds. She was forever thoughtful of our special needs. From every softball, football, show, and birthdays she was always there. Sue taught all of us how to love and fight. She fought for us all in one way or another. Not just as wife, not just as a mother. Nana was a one-of-a-kind. She was admired by most and feared by some. One very important thing was to not mess with “Nana’s babies.” So selfless she was. Her heart was the size of Texas. May Heaven beware of the “slap you silly” concept.



“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning, or crying, or pain for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelations 21:4



She is preceded in death by her father, WZ Hutson; sister, Anne O’Brien and her husband Frank; and her father and mother-in-law, Monk and Melba Pantalion.



Those left to cherish her memory is her husband of 39 years, Joey Pantalion of Hardin; mother, Reba Jean Hutson of Lufkin, TX; son, Matt Pantalion and wife Carolyn of Hardin; daughters, Kristi Hart of Hardin, and Kim Wolfe and husband Paul of Hardin; brother, Jeff Hutson and wife Ashly of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Tylar Burgess, Wyatt Burgess, Brent Wolfe, Dallas Pantalion, Bryana Pantalion, Lane Pantalion, and Jaykob Hart; great-grandchildren, Kensie and SJ Burgess; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



Honoring Mrs. Pantalion as pallbearers are Lance Carr, Marvin Sikes, Jim-Ray Armstrong, Brent Wolfe, Colby Beasley, Josh Worthy, Jaykob Hart, and Lane Pantalion. Honorary pallbearers are Matt Pantalion, Paul Wolfe, SJ Burgess, Doug Leon, Jeff Hutson, Blake Hutson, Chase Hutson, Randy Pantalion, Jerry Pantalion, Dale Pantalion, Mike Pantalion, Timmy Pantalion, Wyatt Burgess, Kenny Fregia, Tony Fregia, and Kirby Potez.



A service of remembrance will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services in Batson with Reverend Gideon Watson offiating, interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, TX. A gathering of Mrs. Pantalion’s family and friends will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services in Batson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debra Susan Pantalion please visit our Tribute Store.

