Kathryn (Anderson) McMillan, 75, of Porter, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, September 19, 1945, in Houston, Texas to Lynard Eric Anderson and Virginia Lee (Hartley) Hilton, both of whom have preceded her in death. Kathryn was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray McMillan, Sr., step-father, Ernest Hilton, brother Mike Anderson, mother-in-law, Gladys McMillan. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Donna Kay Carter and husband Terry, Donald Ray McMillan (Rolo) and wife Stephanie, James Dean McMillan (Hermie); brothers, John Ellis Anderson, Butch Anderson and wife Pat; sisters, Margie King and husband Charles, Pat Scherer and Glen, Norma Bardo and husband Allen; grandchildren, Jeremy Baumbach, Jessica Meador, Kaitlyn McMillan, JD McMillan; great-grandchildren, Kaylor, Khloe, Cason, Colt, Brinley, Ryker (one on the way); along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Kathryn will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Kathryn will be held at Friendship United Methodist on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10:00 am. Interment for Kathryn will take place on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 4:30 pm at Reeds Lake Cemetery. Alan Van Hooser officiating.

Pallbearers for the service Jeremy Baumbach, JD McMillan, Keith McMillan, Glen Ray Sherer, William Weeks, and Mikhael Maddux.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

