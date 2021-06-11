Charles Albert Marino, 81, of Beaumont, TX passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. Mr. Marino was born February 16, 1940, in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Charles Mitchell Marino and Carrie Snodgrass. He was a chemical engineer for Mobil for 30 years and is a veteran of the United States Navy.



Mr. Marino is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Anna Maria Letts. Those left to cherish his memory are his brother-in-law, Patrick Doyle Letts of West Branch, MI; niece, Debra Ann McQuaid of Chesterfield, MI; nephew, Richard Ralph McQuaid, Warren, MI; and a host of loving family & friends.



Cremation services are under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Charles Albert Marino, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

