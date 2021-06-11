Patricia Darlene Norris, 71 of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare of Kingwood, Texas after a long illness. She was born on December 9, 1949 in Houston, Texas to parents Jessie Maurice Norris and Althreasa Davis Norris.

Darlene was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She had an adventurous spirit and worked various jobs throughout her career. She was the lead singer in a band, was first mate on the Della V shrimp boat and most recently an electrician helper. Darlene was a woman of faith – her faith influenced her love of people throughout her life. She enjoyed watching church on TV and reading her bible. She had a passion for helping people, especially those in need. Darlene had a forgiving heart, a servant’s spirit and she loved unconditionally. She cherish her children and her grandchildren. She was a gentle woman and a true caretaker. Darlene will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; infant twins Thresa Marie and Michael Lee Benoit; grandson Duane Cameron; granddaughters Kayla Marie Keefer, Kalynn Ann Stokes; great-granddaughter Aubrei Cook; adopted daughter Terry Sanders; adopted daughter Brenda Cleveland and husband Phillip. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Jesse Stubblefield and wife Michelle; daughter Trisha Stricker and husband Sean; daughter Melondy Stokes; son Michael Benoit; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held 2 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Norris Cemetery in Moss Bluff with Pastor Chris Contreras of New Work Family Worship Center officiating.

