Willie Mae Burnett, 97, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Magnolia Place Healthcare. She was surrounded by her loving family. Willie was born in Sikes, Lousiana on November 13, 1923 to parents Dan Mack Miller and Ester Erskins.

In 1950, Willie Mae’s beloved husband, Harvey was often working out of town. Willie wanted to contribute to the household finances, but wasn’t able to go out and work because she was caring for her bed-ridden daughter, Ann. A woman ahead of her times, she started a small answering service with hopes to serve the businesses in her community. In the beginning, she had just a few phones. Over the years, with hard work and pure grit, Burnett Answering service had well over 150 clients. She loved her clients and they trusted her. She was innovative. Willie truly did answer those 3AM calls. Her legacy and impact on the community of Liberty and beyond will never be forgotten.

Willie was a strong-willed, classy woman. She was always polite but she would let you know if you overstepped her boundaries. Willie loved reading and learning. She was also a wonderful seamstress who enjoyed making her own clothes. She loved sunflowers. She once worked with the famous Red Adair, an oilfield firefighter.

Neno, as her grandchildren called her, loved her family and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Willie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey H. Burnett; daughter Ann Love; grandson Michael Love, Sr., brother Ray Miller and sister Hazel Traylor. She leaves behind to cherish her memory granddaughter Kim Hathaway and husband Trey; great-grandson Michael Love, Jr. and wife Erika; great-granddaughters Kealy Hathaway and Kamden Hathaway; great-great-grandson Michael Love, III; great-great-granddaughters Dominque Love, Danielle Love, Mattisen Love and grand-daughter-in-law Rachel Love. In addition she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 1-2 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A memorial service and celebration of life will begin at 2 PM at Allison’s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

