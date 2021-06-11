Anthony Paul Rabata went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021, at 87 years of age. Anthony was born January 15, 1934, in Wallis, Texas to parents Frank Rabata, Jr. and Marie Riha Rabata.

After high school he served 18 months in the United States Air Force and spent a while finding himself before beginning work for Coca-Cola. He retired in 2002 after 27 years of service with Coca-Cola and 15 years of service with Dr. Pepper. He married Barbara Denby Rabata on June 12, 1964. They moved to Dayton in 1985 and became members of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Tony has been a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8871 for 28 years and a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus Council #3435 for 18 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara Rabata. He is survived by his brother, Victor Rabata of Richmond; nieces, Michele Brown and husband Ward of Katy and Carmen Thompson and partner Mark Anawaty of Sugarland; also several great nephews and one great niece as well as his church family here in Dayton.

Visitation for Anthony will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

