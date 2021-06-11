David Donald Flick, age 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 9, 2021 at MD Anderson Medical Center after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

Dave was born June 11, 1952 to Charles and Mary (Arnold) Flick, in Bristol, VA. He was a graduate of East HS, and later attended the University of Tennessee where he marched with the Pride of the Southland Band. Dave met Judy while working in Beloit, WI in 1979 and they were married shortly afterwards. Dave was a huge music fan, especially the Blues. In his greener years he played sax in a band known as Flashpoint and he was an avid Tower of Power fan. He joyfully celebrated and supported his sons’ and grandchildren’s music education. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, no doubt spurred by his membership in Boy Scout troop 107, and Sea Scout Ship 212. Dave was affectionately known to his friends as, “Flickster” or “Big Dave.” Whether they were out at the Hyde Hunting Club, annual fishing trips, Packer games, or the Classis Invitational golf tournament; Dave cared deeply for his friends and the time he got to spend with them doing what they loved. Dave had a passion for cooking delicious food and spent several summers volunteering on the Phantom Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps food truck providing meals for their members. Dave was thoroughly involved with Basset Buddies Rescue of Texas and cared deeply for their dogs Finley and Honey, the surviving duo of 14 adopted bassets he and Judy took in.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday June 14 2021 from Noon-6pm at the Clubhouse home in Coldspring, TX. (Still waiting on details/final date/time)

Dave is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary (Arnold) Flick.

Dave will be sorely missed and is survived by his spouse Judy Flick; their three children Jason Flick, Bryan Flick and his wife Sarah, and Robin Flick; four grandchildren Jonas Flick, Dylan Flick, Lily Flick, and Fiona Flick; and Brother Jimmie Flick and his wife Teresa.

Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to Basset Buddies Rescue of Texas:

PayPal: send to info@bbrtx.org

By Mail:

Basset Buddies Rescue of TX

PO Box 130244

Houston, TX 77219

