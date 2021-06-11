Liberty County 4-H members excel at Texas 4-H Roundup

Liberty County 4-H participated at the 75th Texas 4-H Roundup in College Station, Texas, June 8-10. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week.

The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Texas 4-H Roundup was open to senior level, or high school aged, 4-H members only this year. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to 232 youth.

America’s largest youth development organization, 4-H empowers nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth to have fun, learn, explore, and discover. While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders, and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible, and compassionate members of society.

Marlee Brooks

Emily Capps

Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.

The Liberty County 4-H program is proud of the following youth for their participation and success at Texas 4-H Roundup:

Emily Capps competed in the Fashion Show placing 4th place in the theatre/costume category.

Marlee Brooks competed in the Share the Fun contest. She placed 3rd in the Choreographed Routine category. She also participated in the Ag Product ID contest.

Texas 4-H Roundup has been held on the campus of Texas A&M University since 1946, therefore making this event the 75th year of Texas 4-H Roundup. After the cancellation of Roundup in 2020, AgriLife Extension leaders were eager to offer this event again this year to the hardworking 4-H youth across the state.

“We are so excited to be hosting Texas 4-H Roundup this year and having the opportunity for 4-Hers to celebrate their accomplishments. After going through the ups and downs of this last year, it is so good to see people and be able to celebrate successes with them,” Texas 4-H Program Leader, said Montza Williams, Ed.D. “Even though it was not easy, 4-Hers have been flexible and adaptable and I appreciate their “we can do this” attitude.”

The 2022 event is planned for June 6-9, 2022 in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

