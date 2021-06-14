Construction nearly complete of pavilion in Dayton

Construction of a public pavilion – the City of Dayton’s newest feature for The Crossroads Plaza in downtown Dayton – should wrap up in the next couple of weeks if all goes as planned, according to City Manager Theo Melancon.

“We are hoping to open it in the next couple of weeks but there is some lag time on the steel. It has taken longer than expected because the supply chain for steel has been disrupted,” said Melancon. “We also have some masonry issues that must be finished before we can schedule a grand opening and ribbon cutting.”

The Crossroads Plaza pavilion is nearly ready to open to the public. The $30,000 project was funded by hotel occupancy taxes.

The 30 by 50-foot pavilion will also be lit up with LED lights, which will be helpful for nighttime events. The Crossroads, located at 111 N. Church Street and US 90 near Dayton City Hall, is a popular locale for outdoor events, such as Food Truck Fridays, Dayton’s Treat Street and a Farmers Market. Food Truck Fridays are held every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Treat Street is a Halloween-themed trick-or-treating event for children and the Farmers Market is open on the second Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

The pavilion will not have affixed tables installed, said Melancon, in order to ensure that it can be used as a multi-purpose area.

“We have tables and chairs that can be moved to the pavilion when needed for events,” he said.

Money to build the pavilion came from the City’s hotel occupancy tax fund, which is generated through taxes collected by local motels and hotels. HOT funds can only be spent on items that promote tourism and the local convention and hotel industry. HOT money cannot pay for street repairs or other infrastructure.

