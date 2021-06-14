Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2021:
- Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Interfering With Duties of a Public Servant
- Brock, Jarrett Ladd – Driving While Intoxicated
- Clem, Sandra Lynn – Failure to Stop and Give Information
- Beane, Tori Leann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Rivera, Roy – No Driver’s License
- Vestal, Steven Mark – Displaying Fictitious License Plate
- Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia