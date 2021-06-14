Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2021:

Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Interfering With Duties of a Public Servant

Brock, Jarrett Ladd – Driving While Intoxicated

Clem, Sandra Lynn – Failure to Stop and Give Information

Beane, Tori Leann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Rivera, Roy – No Driver’s License

Vestal, Steven Mark – Displaying Fictitious License Plate

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

