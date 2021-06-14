Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 12, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2021:

  • Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Interfering With Duties of a Public Servant
  • Brock, Jarrett Ladd – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Clem, Sandra Lynn – Failure to Stop and Give Information
  • Beane, Tori Leann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Rivera, Roy – No Driver’s License
  • Vestal, Steven Mark – Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
