Liberty County man convicted of felonies in jury trial, could get life in prison

A Liberty County jury on Thursday, June 10, found Lawrence Hubert, 41, guilty of the offenses of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (2 counts) and Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Conviction.

The jury sentenced Hubert to 30 years in prison on the firearm charge and two years in prison on the Evading charge. Due to his prior felony history, Hubert faced a potential punishment range of 25 years to Life in prison.

During trial, prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented evidence that the Dayton Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence after a female complainant advised Hubert pointed a rifle her and then left the residence on foot. Officers subsequently located Hubert walking, while appearing to carry an item shaped like a long gun concealed by a white towel.

When officers attempted to make contact, Hubert ran on foot, and a pursuit ensued. Hubert ran into the woods while carrying the concealed item. After a second pursuit and brief struggle, Hubert was taken into custody.

Officers located two firearms, a Kel Teck SUB 2000 9mm Luger and a Springfield Armory XD.40 caliber, a magazine for each gun, and a white towel and pillowcase in the grass near the location of Hubert’s arrest.

In the punishment phase of trial, the State produced evidence of Hubert’s prior criminal history, which included convictions for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault Public Servant, Possession of Controlled Substance PG (more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams), Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substance (less than 1 gram).

Kevin Barnes, assistant district attorney for Liberty County, said of the conviction, “When someone shows you who they are, you should believe them. The defendant has demonstrated who he is through a lifetime of serious criminal offenses and the Jury has held him responsible.”

Pleased about the successful prosecution of the case, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman also shared her gratitude to the jurors for their service to the community.

“On behalf of my Office, I want to thank the jurors for doing their part in making sure our communities are safe. These dedicated jurors took their duty seriously, and handed down a sentence that was both fair to the defendant, but also ensured the safety of Liberty County,” she said.

