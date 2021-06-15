Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2021:
- Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Emerson, Richard Gene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Morgan, Leslie Jean – Violation of City Ordinance – Dogs at Large and Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping
- Campbell, Dustin Ray – No Driver’s License and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Riggs, Autumn Mechell – Parole Violation
- Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene – Murder and Abuse of Corpse Without Legal Authority
- Nugent, Theresa Ann – Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear
- Coleman, Ronnie Lee – Burglary of a Building