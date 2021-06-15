Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2021:

  • Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Emerson, Richard Gene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Morgan, Leslie Jean – Violation of City Ordinance – Dogs at Large and Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping
  • Campbell, Dustin Ray – No Driver’s License and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Riggs, Autumn Mechell – Parole Violation
  • Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene – Murder and Abuse of Corpse Without Legal Authority
  • Nugent, Theresa Ann – Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Coleman, Ronnie Lee – Burglary of a Building
