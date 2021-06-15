Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2021:

Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Emerson, Richard Gene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Morgan, Leslie Jean – Violation of City Ordinance – Dogs at Large and Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping

Campbell, Dustin Ray – No Driver’s License and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Riggs, Autumn Mechell – Parole Violation

Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene – Murder and Abuse of Corpse Without Legal Authority

Nugent, Theresa Ann – Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear

Coleman, Ronnie Lee – Burglary of a Building

Campbell, Dustin Ray

Coleman, Ronnie Lee

Emerson, Richard Gene

Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene

Morgan, Leslie Jean

Riggs, Autumn Mechell

Schuman, Chelci Michelle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

