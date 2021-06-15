Hats off, Liberty High School graduates!

Liberty ISD held commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 on Friday. Here are some of the photos from the event, which was held at the Trinity Valley Exposition rodeo arena.

The Liberty High School Class of 2021 enters the TVE arena for commencement exercises on Friday, June 11.

Led by co-valedictorians Ashley Milentz and Courtney Reed, and salutatorian Maritza Miranda, the Liberty High School Class of 2021 is all smiles despite the oppressive heat at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 11.

Ashley Milentz, the highest-ranking student and co-valedictorian for the Liberty High School Class of 2021, speaks to her classmates at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 11. Milentz’s amazing accomplishment was more impressive by the fact that she is a three-year graduate.

Co-valedictorian Courtney Reed addresses her fellow Liberty High School graduates at commencement exercises on Friday, June 11.

Maritza Miranda delivers the salutatory address at Liberty High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 11, at the TVE arena.

Liberty High School graduate Evan Runkle enters the TVE arena with his classmates on Friday for graduation.

The traditional hat toss brings the 2021 graduation ceremony for Liberty High School to a close.

A Liberty High School graduate sings along with her fellow students as they perform their Alma Mater.

Staff and students participate in singing the Alma Mater for Liberty ISD.

Many Liberty High School graduates announced their post-graduation plans or shared inspirational messages on the tops of their caps.

A Liberty High School graduate smiles as she finds her family and friends in the stands.

Jake Cannaday and Derwick Caldwell follow other Liberty High School graduates as they circle the TVE arena and make their way to their chairs for commencement exercises on Friday, June 11.

The Liberty High School choir, led by Christie Bean, performs at the start of the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 11.

The Liberty High School choir performed one last time with the students who graduated Friday night, June 11.

Families and friends of Liberty High School’s Class of 2021 packed both sides of the TVE arena on Friday for commencement exercises. The oppressive heat proved to be a challenge for many of the spectators as they fanned themselves with programs and whatever else they could find.

Dr. Cody Abshier, superintendent of Liberty ISD, makes introductions at commencement exercises on Friday, June 11, at TVE.

