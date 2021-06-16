Cleveland Chamber hails Outdoor Expo a success

On the first weekend of June, the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce held its annual Outdoor Expo at Stancil Park in Cleveland. At the Cleveland City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 15, Chamber CEO Jim Carson said he was pleased with the turnout for the event, which appears to be growing in attendance every year.
This year, the Outdoor Expo welcomed 2,000 people with some coming from as far as Lufkin and Galveston, Carson said.
“People enjoyed it. I kept telling everyone we were going to have Chamber of Commerce weather, and we did,” said Carson, referring to a break in the rain that appeared unending at the beginning of June.
He reminded Council that next month’s Chamber luncheon will be held on Thursday, July 1, at Cornerstone Church of Cleveland, 27453 SH 105 W. The guest speaker will be Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and the meal will be catered by Pueblo Viejo of Cleveland. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members with reservations. An additional $5 will be charged for walk-in or late registration.
To reserve a ticket, call the Chamber office at 281-592-8786 or go online to https://clevelandtxchamber.com/
Below are photos taken at this year’s Outdoor Expo.