Cleveland Chamber hails Outdoor Expo a success

On the first weekend of June, the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce held its annual Outdoor Expo at Stancil Park in Cleveland. At the Cleveland City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 15, Chamber CEO Jim Carson said he was pleased with the turnout for the event, which appears to be growing in attendance every year.

This year, the Outdoor Expo welcomed 2,000 people with some coming from as far as Lufkin and Galveston, Carson said.

“People enjoyed it. I kept telling everyone we were going to have Chamber of Commerce weather, and we did,” said Carson, referring to a break in the rain that appeared unending at the beginning of June.

He reminded Council that next month’s Chamber luncheon will be held on Thursday, July 1, at Cornerstone Church of Cleveland, 27453 SH 105 W. The guest speaker will be Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and the meal will be catered by Pueblo Viejo of Cleveland. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members with reservations. An additional $5 will be charged for walk-in or late registration.

To reserve a ticket, call the Chamber office at 281-592-8786 or go online to https://clevelandtxchamber.com/

Below are photos taken at this year’s Outdoor Expo.

The husband and wife team of Texas Venom Experience shared a lot of knowledge about snakes and turtles at the Outdoor Expo in Cleveland on Saturday, June 5.

At Saturday’s Outdoor Expo in Cleveland, 11-year-old Wyatt Kellar decided to get behind the wheel and imagine driving one of the Army vehicles.

Adults enjoyed food toss games provided at the Whataburger booth at Saturday’s Outdoor Expo in Cleveland.

At Saturday’s Outdoor Expo, hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, one of the most popular games to play was the fry toss set up by Whataburger.

At Saturday’s Outdoor Expo in Cleveland, hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, members of Calvary Baptist Church set up a booth offering water, prayer, and a chance to win a Bible as well as share details about their community outreach such as being a shelter during natural disasters and storms.

Older kids had the opportunity to check out their Ninja Warrior skills requiring jumps and ducks to not get knocked over.

Officer Brown with TDCJ had a recruiting station set up letting adults know about career opportunities to be found online and the $5,000 sign-on bonus available for correctional officer candidates.

Families were able to take a break from the weather by walking around vendor booths set up under the pavilion at Stancil Expo Center.

Guests of all ages enjoyed watching and learning more about snakes and turtles during Texas Venom Experience’s live shows.

D’Nina Dancer with Rural Shade Baptist Church helped her husband, Brad Dancer, share information about upcoming Vacation Bible School while passing out candy prizes to the kids.

Cowboy’s Ready Mix has a new plant in Dayton and mobile plants that set up on site and brought their large mixer truck as a reflection of the company’s commitment to being part of the community. “I’m letting the kids have something interesting to look at, they can ask any questions they like, and they can even climb inside and honk the air horn if they want,” said Kyle Ray.

A mom helps her young child climb inside the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team Vehicle.

Capt. Alex Hadrych with Splendora Police Department taught guests about the many uses of drones in police work.

