Donnie Eugene Finney, age 65 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born September 8, 1955 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to parents Bernard and Blanche Finney who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Finney; sons, Donnie and Melissa, Bobby and B.J., Bernard and Athena; sisters, Carolyn Moore, Judy Finney, and Paula Pyle; grandchildren, Harley Finney, Bobby Ray Finney, Levi Finney, Kara Finney, Donnie Finney, Alyssa Finney, and Starla Finney; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

