Lillieana Amira Trejo, infant daughter of Brayan Trejo and Elizabeth Gonzales went to be with the angels on June 10, 2021. Lillieana was loved and adored by her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her heart-broken parents; maternal grandparents Kent and Christine Bautsch and paternal grandparents Jose and Carolina Trejo. In addition, Lillieana leaves behind numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many other loving family members.

Although Lillieana was stillborn, she touched many lives and she will be deeply loved and forever missed by her family.

“There is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world.”

