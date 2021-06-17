Julius Hardie of Raywood, Texas, entered into the peace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 2, 2021. He left this world in the loving arms of his wife Martha at home after a prolonged illness. Julius was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Hardie and Rosanna Calhoun, his brother Albert, other siblings, Willie Elnora and Grace, and grandson Isiah.

He leaves to mourn the love of his life Martha , his wife of 45 years. He also leaves to cherish his memory their one son, Iivan Julius along with his wife Tiffany and their children Maxine Hardie, Alana Hardie, Iivan Julius Hardie Jr., Malachi Gilliam and Mason Gilliam. He also leaves to cherish his memory the children from a previous union; Debra Hardie of Austin and her daughter Daphne Babb (Trey) and grandchildren Quade, Hayden and Hannah; LaVanda Mitchell and her daughter Stephanie; and Julius Hardie of Little Elm Texas and his son Cameron in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Julius Hardie was born in Athens, Texas October 20, 1939 and was reared in Palestine, Texas by his grandmother who was a sharecropper. In spite of humble beginnings (log cabin and kerosene lantern) he was able to skip the first grade and enter into the second grade on the first day of school. He had a keen hunger for reading and math. He later moved to San Antonio, Texas to be with his mother and brother and supported them by working at the local grocery store before school during his High School years at St. Peter Claver Catholic School. After high school he worked as a waiter at the Gunther and St. Anthony Hotels in San Antonio and waited on such Hollywood greats including the “Rat Pack” and other generous actors who tipped him well. He later attended St. Phillips College.

Julius and his brother, Albert, had a keen interest in cars at a young age and managed to put a Chrysler engine in a Mercury vehicle! He kept his love for mechanics throughout his life which served as a hobby and earned money. His career in San Antonio included his employment at American Chromalloy Turbine Support Division which handled inspections of air craft turbines. He also served as president of his local Union and drafted the contract language for the Union negotiations.

Julius actually shook President John F. Kennedy’s hand in San Antonio prior to the assassination in Dallas.

He married Martha and continued to live in San Antonio until moving to Raywood in 1983 where he realized his dream of owning his own business, H&H Enterprises which he established in 1987. He was involved in sports and played basketball, baseball, golf, bowling, and ran track. His favorite teams were the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Cowboys, and the L.A. Dodgers; Houston teams were his next choice by default. He loved to fish and boat and he loved eating catfish! He loved to laugh and make others smile, he always had a joke prepared for anyone he met. Julius was also a poet and could play the guitar.

In his later years Julius truly came to Christ and accepted Him as his Lord and Savior in a very special way.

