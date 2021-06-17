On Friday June 11th, 2021 Luis Medina Rocha, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age 69.

Luis was born on December 1st, 1951 in Allende, Mexico to Margarito and Amparo Medina. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Bible from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA in 1977. On January 16th, 1981 he married Patricia Treviño in Torreón, Mexico and raised two sons Luis Jr. and Enoc.

From a young age, Luis dedicated his life to the Lord. After attending preaching school and Pepperdine, he served as a Bible scholar and missionary in Honduras at the Baxter Institute for 19 years and 23 years as the preacher at the Hispanic Church of Christ in Liberty, TX. Luis was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed reading theology books, learning a new handy skill, and loved talking to everyone about his granddaughters. He was an example of humility, hard work, and putting others ahead of himself. His legacy will be remembered by his family and fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, two sons Luis Medina Jr and Enoc Medina, and several brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at the Hispanic Church of Christ on 3301 Beaumont Rd, Liberty, TX 77575 at 10 o’clock a.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to the Iglesia de Cristo of Liberty at 3301 Beaumont Rd, Liberty, TX 77575.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

