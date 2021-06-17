Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 15, 2021:
- Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Speeding and Driving While License Invalid
- Romero, James Kent – Failure to Appear-Child Support
- Linet, Logan Louis – Theft of Property
- Heredia, Omar Israel – Sexual Abuse of a Child continuous: Victim Under 14, Abandon/Endanger Child and Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography
- Williamson, Michael Dewayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Myrick, Ernest George – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Thothion, Kharia Dejuena – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Smith, Cecil Ernest – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Pardon and Parole Violation