Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 15, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 15, 2021:

  • Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Speeding and Driving While License Invalid
  • Romero, James Kent – Failure to Appear-Child Support
  • Linet, Logan Louis – Theft of Property
  • Heredia, Omar Israel – Sexual Abuse of a Child continuous: Victim Under 14, Abandon/Endanger Child and Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography
  • Williamson, Michael Dewayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Myrick, Ernest George – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Thothion, Kharia Dejuena – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Smith, Cecil Ernest – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Pardon and Parole Violation
  • Heredia, Omar Israel
  • Linet, Logan Louis
  • Myrick, Ernest George
  • Romero, James Kent
  • Smith, Cecil Ernest
  • Thotion, Kharia Dejuena
  • Williamson, Michael Dewayne

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.