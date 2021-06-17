Abbott signs bill expanding Lone Star bachelor degree programs

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 3348 into law which allows the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to permit the expansion of Lone Star College’s baccalaureate degree programs.

“Building on the success of our three current bachelor’s degree programs, Lone Star College is ready to provide even more bachelor’s degrees for high-demand careers,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Lone Star College students who want to continue their education close to home at an affordable tuition.”

LSC will submit a proposal to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board which would allow it to offer a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management (BSEM) degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports emergency management directors typically need a bachelor’s degree as well as work experience in emergency response, disaster planning or public administration.

Emergency management directors prepare plans and procedures for responding to natural disasters or other emergencies. They also help lead the response during and after emergencies.

The bill, which was signed June 16, allows LSC and other community colleges to offer no more than five baccalaureate degree programs at any time. LSC will conduct research and market analysis to determine its fifth baccalaureate program at a later date.

“I would like to thank all those in the house and senate that voted for this bill, particularly Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton who carried the bill as the chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education,” said Head.

LSC began to offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity; and Bachelor of Applied Science in Energy, Manufacturing and Trades Management degrees in fall 2019. Visit LoneStar.edu/Bachelors-Degrees to learn more.

In addition to state approvals, LSC must also get program approval from its accreditation agency, the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, eight centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

