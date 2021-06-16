Jimmie Lee “G.G.” Chandler, 90, a longtime resident of Wallisville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Baytown, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 12, 1931, in Silsbee, Texas, to the late Nola Irene Sarver and John Talmadge Dockens, Sr.

G.G. was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was also very caring, a woman who never met a stranger and always willing to help anyone in need. G.G. pursued many interests, some of which included her love of Yahtzee, talking on the phone and napping in her chair. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and friends. G.G. had a jolly spirit and was quite a character. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

G.G. was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Kenneth E. “Red” Chandler; her siblings Thelma Matthews, Norma “Sister” Knupple, Florence Rushlow, Mary Francis Chandler, and John Talmadge “Sonny” Dockens, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children James Golleher and wife Cathy of Wallisville, Edie Sedtal and husband Kenneth of Wallisville and Faye Stephens and husband Charlie of Old River; her eight grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; her siblings Reva Fountain of Oak Island and Bobby Dockens of Anahuac; her dear friends Jackie Reynolds, Susie Oretgo and Connie Flaming; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Clifford Sedtal, George Golleher, Scott Golleher, Tommy Nipp, Kevin Stephens, and David Stephens. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Golleher, Roy Golleher, Bobby Pelham, and Bobby Dockens.

