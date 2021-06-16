Crystal Marie Deshotel, 54, of Liberty, passed away June 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Crystal was born November 16, 1966 in Cut and Shoot, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Leon Rice and Janet Worley Rice; her birth mother, Evie Olson; brother, John Scarborough, and sister, Vicky Lynn Ballou.

Crystal had a loving spirit and touched the lives of many. She made loving memories with her children and her bonus children over the years. Crystal was adventurous and enjoyed camping, going to Astro World and spending time with her family. Of her many passions in life, she absolutely loved being “MiMi” to her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and a caring heart. Crystal was her husband’s best-friend; always shaking things up and then calming them down. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, David Deshotel; sons, Steven Westmoreland and spouse Maggie, Gavin Deshotel, Jonathon Deshotel and spouse Sierra; daughter, Jessica Kendrick and spouse Casey; grandsons, Oliver Westmoreland, Saylor Deshotel, and Harbor Deshotel; granddaughter, Olivia Crawford; sister, Cindy Ann Kingsbury and spouse James; best friend, Candace Hahn along with numerous other loving family members and friends. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” – Thomas Campbell

