Florence Senora Thibodeaux, 94, of Liberty, Texas passed away at her home on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born May 30, 1927 in Old River Winfree, Texas to parents Samuel Bradford, Sr. and Lillie Bowie Bradford who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Wilbert Thibodeaux; daughter, Senora Thibodeaux Davis; son, Earl Thibodeaux; great-granddaughter, Reagan Davis; and ten siblings.

Florence is survived by her grandchildren, Jason Thibodeaux and wife Christy, Ashley Davis, Marcus Davis and wife Amber, Victoria Thibodeaux, and Nicholasearl Thibodeaux; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Florence will take place Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, Ames, Texas with Rosary to begin at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ames Catholic Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Paul Thibodeaux, Daniel Thibodeaux, Leslie Thibodeaux, Patrick Barrett, Troy Barrett, and Joe Jones. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

