Janis Elizabeth Kelly of Silsbee, 76, formerly of Beaumont passed away June 14, 2021, at Methodist San Jacinto, Baytown, TX. She and Duane are together again. She was born April 16, 1945, in Beaumont, TX to the late Ward and Essie Dees-Nusom.



Mrs. Kelly is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Kelly; son, Vance Watkins; brother, Glen Nusom; and granddaughter, Heather Bertrand.



Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Becky Bertrand and husband John of Woodville, TX; brother, Buddy Nusom and wife Kay of Buna, TX; sisters, Peggy Fontenot and husband George of Batson, and Judy Crocker of Bryan, TX; nephews, Dylan Herod, Grealing Daniel, and Sam Brumley; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss her greatly.



A service of remembrance will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services, with Pastor Ray McNames officiating, interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. A gathering of Mrs. Kelly’s family and friends will also be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.



Honoring Mrs. Kelly as pallbearers will be Sam Brumley, Randy Byers, Grealing Daniel, Jody Nusom, James Callesto, and Mickey Haines. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janis Elizabeth Kelly please visit our Tribute Store.

