Mitchel Dean Lehnis, 69, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born on Saturday, July 21, 1951, in Cleveland, Texas to Paul Lehnis and Joyce (Potter) Lehnis, both of whom have preceded him in death. Mitchel was also preceded in death by son, Mickey Lehnis. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Brandy Lehnis; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mitchel, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

