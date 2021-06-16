Patricia “Pat” Ann Dowell, 74, of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born on Saturday, October 19, 1946, in Big Spring, Texas. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Ray Campbell, mother, Lynn Marker, step-mother, Faye Campbell, brother, Mike Campbell, uncle, B.L. Young, father and mother-in-law, Elton and Marie Dowell. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 55 years Johnny Dowell; daughter, Kristi Rose and husband Dwayne Rose; grandchildren, Joshua Bird and wife Amanda, Danielle Rose, Kaitlyn Rose, Brandon Rose; great-grandchild, Ethan Bird; her sister, Susan Woodard; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Pat will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services for Pat will follow promptly at 4:00 pm. Interment for Pat will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Jim Moss, Doyle Butcher and Paul Brantner officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

