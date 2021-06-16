Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 14, 2021:

Salinas, Guadalupe Esquivel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ames, Robert A. Sr. – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Talley, Allen Ray – Disorderly Conduct

Stewart, Casanova Xzavier Donya – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Thornton, Billy Ray Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lara, Samantha Lynn – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear

Edwards, Earl Van Jr. – Driving While License Invalid

Whatley, Carla Renee – Parole Violation

Fisher, Jonathan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

