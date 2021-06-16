Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 14, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 14, 2021:

  • Salinas, Guadalupe Esquivel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ames, Robert A. Sr. – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Talley, Allen Ray – Disorderly Conduct
  • Stewart, Casanova Xzavier Donya – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Thornton, Billy Ray Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Lara, Samantha Lynn – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
  • Edwards, Earl Van Jr. – Driving While License Invalid
  • Whatley, Carla Renee – Parole Violation
  • Fisher, Jonathan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
