Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 14, 2021:
- Salinas, Guadalupe Esquivel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ames, Robert A. Sr. – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Talley, Allen Ray – Disorderly Conduct
- Stewart, Casanova Xzavier Donya – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Thornton, Billy Ray Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Lara, Samantha Lynn – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
- Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
- Edwards, Earl Van Jr. – Driving While License Invalid
- Whatley, Carla Renee – Parole Violation
- Fisher, Jonathan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions