Lavelta Simmons, 76, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, September 20, 1944, in Camilla, Texas to Elbert Enzor Pate and Mary Evelyn (Barnett) Pate, both of whom have preceded her in death. Lavelta was also preceded in death by her loving husband, David Earl Simmons, son, James Alvin Isaacks, brothers, Delbert, Leo, and David Pate, sister, Laverne Tirey. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Patricia Manrrique and husband Moise, Timothy Louis Isaacks, Luther Gene Isaacks and wife Bridgett; brothers, Cleo Pate, Eddie Pate and wife Dorothy, Ike Pate and wife Martha; sisters, Carolyn Bland, Marie Lowe, and Ruth Pate; grandchildren, Joshua McCown and girlfriend Alexandra Brock, Justin Holder and wife Vanessa, James Ray Isaacks and wife Taylor, Mary Ann Schipula and Michael, Tylor Gene Isaacks, and Leeann Kay Isaacks; great-grandchildren, Zariah, Layla, Kyrie, and Lily; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Lavelta will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services for Lavelta will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Interment for Lavelta will immediately follow at Big Creek Cemetery. Willie Pate and Pastor Charles Smith officiating.

