Aaron Dale Jordan, 40, of Trinity, TX passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. Mr. Jordan was born April 30, 1981, to his mother, Melanie Williams Jordan. He was a fabricator for Baseline Manufacturing in New Waverly, TX. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Jordan is preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, JB & Ruth Jordan; numerous aunts and uncles; and his daughter, Sophie Jordan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brittany Jordan of Trinity, TX; stepfather, Mark Williams of Rye, TX; his sons, Devon Walker of New Waverly, TX, and Jase Jordan of Trinity, TX; stepson, Brayden Morton of Trinity, TX; mother in law, Denise Frank and husband, Derrill of Dodge, TX; daughters, Natayln Jordan of Trinity, TX and stepdaughter, Lexus Johnson; brothers, Daron Jordan of Saratoga, TX and Joshua Jordan of Batson, TX; sisters, Brittany Ard of Trinity, TX; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will also be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Cremation to follow.

