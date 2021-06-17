Charles Jacob “Jake” Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully in his home, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was surrounded by many, many loved ones.

Charles will be lovingly remembered by his devoted companion Betty Dugat; his daughters, Carol Porter and husband, Rodney and Donna Mitchell and husband, Karl. He will also be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Jake Porter and wife Kristen, Jennifer Gardner, and husband Mark, Daniel Mitchell, and Karli Mitchell. Charles enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren, Julia, Mitch, Reese, and Paige Gardner, Scarlett Mitchell, and Magnolia Porter. Charles will also be remembered fondly by Rain Vincent, Doug Dugat, Christian Vincent, Clayton Vincent, and Craig Vincent. He is also survived by special nieces Dianna Kruezer and Ernestine Kruezer Watson.

Charles was born in LaPorte, Texas, on March 27, 1935, to Jacob and Evelyn Johnson. He graduated from Anahuac High School in 1953, where he made dear friendships that he would maintain his entire life. He later attended both Lee College and Lamar University. Charles served in the Army and specialized as a paratrooper. He got his dream job in 1967 when he was hired by Humble Oil and Refining. A devoted employee, Charles retired in 1995 as Day Site Superintendent. Many of his closest friends were made while working together at Exxon.

Charles was an avid outdoorsman. In addition to hunting and fishing in Chambers County, he hunted elk in Colorado and fished for salmon in Alaska. He enjoyed living on and beautifying the family farm on Double Bayou. He spent countless hours on his tractor building barns and shaping ponds.

Charles was named Person of the Year in 2008 by the Anahuac Area Chamber of Commerce. This honor was bestowed for his untiring work after Hurricane Ike during his brief appointed term as a Chambers County Commissioner. Charles loved Chambers County and frequently served the community on various other boards and committees.

Charles left us all an example of hard work and prioritizing family. He loved them well. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Christian Vincent, Clayton Vincent, Craig Vincent, Mark Gardner, Will Jackson, and Dave Willcox.

The family will receive friends from 3pm to 4pm, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 South Main, Anahuac, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 4pm at the Sterling Funeral Home in Anahuac with the interment to follow at Anahuac Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Oswald and Paula Greene, Lloyd and Meryl Edmeade, and Dianna Kruezer for their loving care over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Christian Fellowship, 442 Eagle Road in Oak Island, TX, 77514.

