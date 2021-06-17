Jamie Williams Glenn, the daughter of Carl and Cynthia Williams, passed away on May 19, 2021, at the age of 86, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on Oct. 23, 1934, in Southern Arkansas near Camden.

Her father Carl moved the family to Cleveland, Texas, in 1950 and opened Williams Lumber Company. At Cleveland High School, she met her soon to be husband, Ernest Lyman Glenn. They married on Sept. 1, 1951, and raised their four children, Carl Ray, Ernie Lewis, Jerry Lee, and Susan Diane, together beginning in 1953 when Carl Ray was born.

In the 30 or so years she lived in the Cleveland area, Jamie was surrounded by her family, which included her four sisters, Wanda, Charlotte, Shirley and Ann. All of her sisters would also marry, as Jamie did, and raise their families in the Williams Lumber Company compound where they all watched after each other and all of their children.

She had a beautiful infectious laugh that made everyone smile and laugh along with her, and she was quick to talk to anyone and everyone and bring them into her world. Jamie loved bowling, country living, dogs, fried chicken, and ice cold coca cola. She was a voracious reader and always had a book close by, but she equally loved music and dancing. She was especially fond of Elvis and was able to see him perform in Las Vegas many times.

Jamie is survived by her children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, sisters Wanda and Ann and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life and memorial service on Oct. 23 in Cleveland, Texas, (site and time to be determined). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Country Life Assisted Living, 16680 W FM 2790 S, Lytle, Texas, 78052, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation, https://alzfdn.org

