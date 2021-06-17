Mont Belvieu FD receives canned drinking water for wildfire response

The Mont Belvieu Fire Department recently received canned emergency drinking water to help provide critical hydration to its responders during this year’s wildfire season.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, M.L. Wismer Distributing Company, a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, dropped off two pallets – one more the Mont Belvieu Fire Department and one for the other Chambers County volunteer departments – to the department to help support its wildfire response needs. Maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters such as wildfires is a major safety concern for many departments.

The Mont Belvieu Fire Department serves not only the City of Mont Belvieu and surrounding area, but responds as a mutual aid partner throughout the western half of Chambers County. As a combined department, MBFD is staffed by both volunteer firefighters and full-time paramedics and administrative staff.

“Firefighters lose a tremendous amount of fluid during high-intensity responses such as battling wildfires. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our firefighters and to keep them performing at their best,” said Chief Lee Atchison. “Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond.”

The water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts. The company periodically pauses beer production each year to can emergency drinking water to be ready to lend a helping hand during natural disasters and other crises.

Building on this commitment, the brewer teamed up with the NVFC – the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services – in 2019 to provide emergency drinking water to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents. To date, the program has donated over 3.2 million cans of water to volunteer firefighters across the country.

Learn more about the program at www.nvfc.org/water<http://www.nvfc.org/water>.

