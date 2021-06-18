Dayton Noon Lions installs new officers

The 2021-2022 officers for the Dayton Noon Lions were installed after a delicious dinner at the beautiful venue, The Hitchin’ Post. The officers are President – Mike George, 1st Vice President – Alisha Dale, 2nd Vice President – Shanna Lahti, Secretary – Bobbie Bennett, Treasurer – Joan Jones, Tail Twister – Norbet Westmoreland, Lion Tamer – Carolyn Reed, Membership Chair – Betty Williamson, 2nd Year Board Members – Dr. David Beeler and Morris DeFriend, and 1st Year Board Members – Larry Harris and Johnny Parker.

The Dayton Noon Lions Club was chartered in 1988.

Through its volunteer service to the Dayton community, the Dayton Noon Lions provide eyeglasses for children and adults in need, send children with disabilities to the Texas Lions Camp, give scholarships to graduating seniors, and serve the community and have fun.

Mike George, president of the Dayton Noon Lions, addresses Club members at the recent swearing-in of new officers.

To fund these services in the community, the Dayton Noon Lions holds an annual pancake supper where everyone in the community is invited to an all-you-can-eat feast of pancakes, sausage, juice and specialty toppings.

The Dayton Noon Lions also partners with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce in the “Flags Over Dayton” program. American flags are placed in front of homes and businesses on certain holidays in exchange for a small fee. If you are interested in participating in the flag program, contact the Chamber at 936-257-2393.

The Lions meet at noon every first and third Wednesday of the month at Texas Kountry Kitchen at 313 N. Main St., Dayton.

Left to right: Norbet Westmoreland, Carolyn Reed, Alisha Dale, Mike George, Bobbie Bennett, Dr David Beeler, Larry Harris

