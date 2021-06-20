Ruth Ward, age 91, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born October 23, 1929 in Houston, Texas to parents Robert and Ocie Mahle who preceded her in death along with her husband of 56 years, Ray Ward; brothers, Preston Mahle and Fred Mahle; and sister, Edna Abney.

Survivors include her children, Lewis Newton Ward and wife Judy, David Ray Ward and wife Deborah, Loretta Jean Ward Towles and husband John, Jannett Ward Cleveland and husband Robert, Rebecca Sue Ward Patterson and husband Kenneth, Brenda Ruth Ward Cates and husband Melvin; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; brother, Jackson Mahle; and sister, Betty Colburn; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

