We are here to celebrate the life of Annie Stazy Sebesta Jackson. She was mainly called Stazy as she was growing up and it stayed with her most of her life. She was born on January 27, 1926 to Josef Sebesta and Rosie Kovar Sebesta. They listed their occupations as farmers and their main crop was cotton.

Stazy married Robert Everette Jackson, Sr. and moved to Cypress, TX. They had a son and two daughters. They opened a café and Stazy was the chief cook and bottle washer as they say. After the place was sold she became a personal assistant to a woman and after many years she retired and moved to Katy.

As she aged it became apparent that she needed extra care and moved to Cleveland on June 20, 2014 to her daughter Carol and husband, Haskell’s home and lived there until she passed away on June 15, 2021. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. Rest in peace. We love you always.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Rosie Sebesta; and sisters, Helen, Sidonie, Vlasta, Bessie, and Libby.

Survivors include her son, Robert E. Jackson, Jr.; daughters, Carol Ann Wright and husband Haskell, Lois DeLaPaz and husband Alfred (Duke); grandchildren, Rhonda Caswell and husband Chad, Laura DeLaPaz, Johnny Jack Vela, Harry Vela, Monica McMillan and husband John, Joe Vela and wife Bonny, Noeh Vela, Tracy DeLaPaz, Steven Jackson and wife Tanya; 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Sebesta and wife Shirley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Westheimer Community Church Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

