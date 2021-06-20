Eddie Elroy DeSpain, age 83 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born March 18, 1938, in Devers, Texas to parents Herbert Warren and Katie Bell McAnally DeSpain who preceded him in death along with his wives, Patricia Joan Alhbrandt and Willie Mae Wright; sisters, Doris Marie Stimac, Marjorie Ellon Shaffer, and Joyce Merle Hansbro; and brother, Raymond Elray DeSpain.

Mr. DeSpain was a much-loved PawPaw and Grandpa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, and his passions were fishing and hunting. His hobbies were antiquing, gardening, canning, bird watching, needlepoint, crocheting, macrame’ and miscellaneous crafts. Mr. DeSpain especially enjoyed watching his hummingbirds on the front porch and planting fruit trees and various flowering plants all over his yard. In his younger years he competed in many rodeos as a bareback rider. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Mizell DeSpain; daughters, Debra Ellen DeSpain and husband Mike Allen Bradford, Teresa Marie DeSpain Clifton and husband Bobby Eugene Clfton, Jr., and Janet Leigh Thomas; son, Gilbert Randolph Thomas and wife Renee Quast Thomas; grandsons, Robert Aaron McPhatter and wife Kristy Cox McPhatter, Scott Ryan McPhatter, Cory Lyndon Thomas and Karys Garvin, Lane Michael Clifton and wife Makayla Mack Clifton, Zachary Tyler Clifton and wife Courtney Stewart Clifton, Ty Austin Thomas, Conner Patrick Clifton, and Brett Levin Thomas; great-grandchildren, Olivia Rose McPhatter, Skylar Grace Thomas, Hadley Emeryson Thomas, Owen Thomas McPhatter, Aurora Celeste Sandoval, Maverick James Clifton, and soon to arrive Tate McCall Clifton; brother: Larry Warren DeSpain and wife Hilda DeSpain; stepsons: Paul Ray Thomas and wife Tina Ellison Thomas, and Daniel Allan Ellisor and wife Lindsey Ann Maddox Ellisor and their family; and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

