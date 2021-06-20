William Wiley Crowson, age 82, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born September 5, 1938 in Jamestown, Texas to parents Charles Henry and Lizzie Crowson who preceded him in death along with 3 brothers and 1 sister; and son-in-law, Timothy Bradberry.

Mr. Crowson served in the US Army in the 82nd Airborne.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Diana Crowson; daughters, Karen Bradberry, Vanessa Johnson and husband Mark, and Connie Leonard; brother, George Crowson; sister, Jean Malmay; grandchildren, Brandy Mahaffey and husband Matthew, Joshua Bradberry, David Crowson, Deven Crowson, and William Averitt; great-grandson, Jacob Averitt; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

