Christina (Chris) Ann McKinney, 60, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Houston. Chris was born in Beaumont, Texas on October 21, 1960 to parents Antonio Ramirez and Francis Gaitan Ramirez.

Chris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. As the family matriarch, she took pride in caring for her family. She loved to travel and experience new places and things. She enjoyed planning family gatherings, making sure every detail was accounted for. The planning of the annual beach vacation for the entire family was most often the highlight of her year. She loved the beach, it was her happy place. Chris was a doting grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She did her best to attend all of their activities. Chris loved to shop, especially for other people – taking time to choose the perfect birthday and Christmas gifts. She loved to dress up and look her best. Chris loved her family very much. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of fifteen years, Dennis McKinney; daughter Meridith Villegas and husband Gonzalo; brother Daniel Ramirez and wife Donna; sister Margaret Stevens and husband Lee; sister Patty Lucas and husband Steven; brother Michael Ramirez and wife Jerra; grandson Samuel Villegas; granddaughter Callie Villegas; nieces and nephews Perry Stevens, Brandon Lucas and wife Heather; Cade Lucas; Allie Whittaker and husband Dakota; Megan Salazar and husband Daniel, Josh Burk and wife Kristin, Jeremy Burke, Anthony Ramirez, Eli Ramirez and Jenna Ramirez; great-nephews Easton Henderson and Preston Yawn; great-niece Aria Lucas; step-daughter Alyse Martin and husband Gerald; step-son Jerry McKinney and wife Alexandra; step-grandchildren Haley Martin, Hayden Howard, Maddison Martin, Riley Martin, Colton Martin, Caitlyn Ellis, Aidan Ellis, Gavin Thiem, Landon McKinney and Grayson McKinney. In addition, she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral mass will take place 10 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Allison’s with Father Paul Kahan, S.V.D officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

