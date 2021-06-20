Thomas William Bennett, 45, of Conroe, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born on Friday, May 7, 1976, in Houston. Thomas was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Glenwood Bennett and Doris Rose Bennett, uncles, Gary Ray Bennett, William G. Bennett and Ronald Dale Bennett, and aunt, Linda L Crabtree. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents Donna and William Oakes; sister, Jeanette L. Moreira and husband Moris; nieces, Natalie Hernandez, Grace Moreira, and Sophia Moreira; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial for Thomas will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:00 am.

