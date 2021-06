The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 17, 2021:

Duncan, Scott Dwayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Sowell, Kimberly Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Richard Joe – Sexual Assault of a Child

Presnull, Sean Robert – Aggravated Assault With Weapon and Falsification of Drug Test (no mug shot)

Correa-Ortiz, Eddie – Hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement

